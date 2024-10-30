New digital portal of the Ministry of Μaritime Affairs and Insular Policy

The new digital portal of the Ministry of Μ aritime Affairs and Insular Policy “Passenger Rights” https://passengersynanp.yna.gov.gr/ was officially launched on Tuesday, informing about the rights of passengers in maritime transport.

The new tool includes four categories: information on the rights of passengers in maritime transport and the actions they can take to protect them, the observation of prices on ferry tickets and the accessibility of people with disabilities and reduced mobility in port facilities and on ships. The goal is to inform the citizen and everyone interested, in a direct and easy way.

In his statement, Minister Christos Stylianidis, pointed out: “The new digital portal ‘Passenger Rights’ is another essential step for the modernization of the services of the ministry, aiming at better services for citizens – passengers.

The priority of our ministry is the upgrading of services and accessibility to all the necessary information that each of us needs to have, in the context of the safety of coastal transport and transport.

The ‘Price Observatory’ is a tool that should have existed in our country for many years. We put it into practice and now Greece has a modern tool for recording real prices.

At the same time, we are taking another step to respond to the needs of our fellow human beings who face accessibility problems, recognizing at the same time that more needs to be done. I am sure that the citizens will embrace this initiative and help, with their response, to further improve this service.”