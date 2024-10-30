Hatzitheodosiou: The new production model is moving in a positive direction

The president of the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen, Giannis Hatzitheodosiou, described as positive the initiative to reduce the prices of basic consumer products following the invitation of Development Minister, Takis Theodorikakos.

Hatzitheodosiou, in an interview with Open TV, raised the issue of selling in Greece at a higher price the same products of multinational companies compared to other European countries, stressing the need for government intervention either by imposing a ceiling on the price or by limiting imports.

Regarding the government’s recent announcements about a new production model, Hatzitheodosiou was positive about both the increase in investment in the region and the goal of increasing wages, but he stressed that at the same time the lack of salary cost.

The president also pointed out that the growth recorded is not horizontal and underlined that the new production model should aim to reduce the gap between large and small businesses.