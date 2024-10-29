Entersoft acquired 60% of INTELIQUA

Entersoft proceeded with the acquisition of the majority share package (60%) in INTELIQUA. According to the company, this agreement strengthens Entersoft’s presence in the rapidly growing field of digital solutions and Customer Experience – CX and Loyalty in the retail, service, energy sectors.

As Antonis Kotzamanidis, CEO of Entersoft, pointed out “we are happy to welcome INTELIQUA to the Entersoft Group. With this acquisition, we strengthen our strategy in the field of digital innovation and customer experience, leveraging INTELIQUA’s leading technology. The synergy of the two companies will allow us to offer even more sophisticated solutions to our customers, helping them to innovate and strengthen their customer loyalty.”

INTELIQUA has established itself in the field of customer experience platforms, with Eliqua.CX, an innovative platform that enhances customer loyalty and drives revenue growth by leveraging data and artificial intelligence technologies. For the current year INTELIQUA is expected to present revenues of 2.8 million euros and EBITDA of 0.4 million euros. Its clientele includes well-known retail chains such as Marks & Spencer, Notos, Holland Barrett, Holmes Place, Funky Buddha, Intersport, Galerie de Beaute, Stamou Dairies, etc.

On his part, Evangelos Karalis, CEO of INTELIQUA noted that “this strategic partnership with Entersoft is an important milestone for INTELIQUA. Our joint path will allow us to accelerate our growth and expand our solutions to new markets.”