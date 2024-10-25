Papastergiou: Switching energy providers with the consent of the citizens through Gov.gr Wallet

Switching energy providers with the consent of the citizens through the Gov.gr Wallet is about to be implemented over the next few days, according to Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou.

The minister participated in an event organised by the Hellenic-Spanish Chamber of Commerce during which he discussed and answered questions from entities, business executives active in Greece and Spain in the energy, tourism and banking sectors.

More specifically, Papastergiou pointed out that “the consent is ready, we will present it soon, the provider will simply send the citizen a message.”

The minister underlined that “2025 will be an excellent year, because many of the ministry’s programs have already been launched, while new opportunities are also being offered both on earth and in space.”

On microsatellite programs and data centers

On the microsatellite program, he stressed the importance of the Spanish participation, adding that the two countries – Greece and Spain – are located at key points on the globe. “There is huge scope for collaboration in how we can ‘green our planet’ and build as many data centers and as much artificial intelligence infrastructure as can be served by clean ways of generating energy.”

Papastergiou stated that “Greece will incorporate the European regulation regarding data governance” in the next month which will result in business, research opportunities and programmes, while “another cooperation opportunity is AI Factories (Artificial Intelligence factories), a European initiative where countries will submit the schemes of how they are thinking to work on the creation of new products or services”, such as health, but also the issue of language.

“The big challenge of fraud”

He explained that “the big challenge is the fraud aspect,” stressing the need to work together within the framework of NIS2 so as to now look at even more secure ways. He also referred to the effort to clean up all the registers, so they can be integrated and interoperate. This implies the possibility of providing more efficient services for the citizens in order to “delete layers of bureaucracy, even digital [bureaucracy].”

Regarding tourism, he highlighted mAI Greece, the artificial intelligence digital assistant that brings Greece closer to its visitors, and also myCoast. “We are interested in the country’s image abroad,” the minister said, adding that “we are interested in controlling misinformation, fake news. It is very important besides the product itself (the beaches, our sun) to be able to protect the image of the country abroad. We are trying to create a network of valid information or a possibility to repel such threats or fake news.”