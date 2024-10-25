Tsunis to “N”: The Greek economic miracle

Naftemporiki was born 100 years ago and it still is such an important publication for Greece, US Ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, said in an interview with Michalis Psilos in the framework of the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference.

“I really enjoy reading it. It is very, very insightful. And participating in the 100th anniversary is a great honor for me. I saw the special edition on the Greek economy over the last 100 years. It is a wonderful, historical edition,” he underlined.

“Greece is the second fastest growing economy in Europe today. The Greek economy is growing at approximately three times the rate of the average in the Eurozone. It had two consecutive years of primary surpluses. Unemployment dropped from 28% to single digits. This is what we call solving a hard problem. This is a wonderful story. And do you know why? Greece and its economy rests on the shoulders of the people, everyday people.”

“The Greek economic miracle”

“I want to thank your newspaper for holding this economic forum, as it told the story of the Greek economic miracle,” the US ambassador told “N”.

“It is a great source of pride for Greece and we, Greek-Americans, are proud of it. Three years in Athens, we witnessed this miracle of the Greek economy. Greek civil society was faced with a crisis that would have destroyed any society in any other country. And it succeeded. Relying on the strength of the family. And the opportunities that everyone should have.”

“Human capital”

“US companies come to Greece, because it has the most important thing, which is human capital. And there are already many US companies investing in Greece. Pfizer, Chubb, Google, Microsoft, to name a few,” the US Ambassador said and added: “I am very, very bullish of the Greek economy and I am incredibly bullish about the US-Greece relationship.”

According to Tsunis, “many Greek companies have also made investments in the United States. Some are even very important. Titan is investing there. Viohalco is investing a few hundred million for a plant there. When there is economic opportunity, when there is prosperity, then there is also stability. And when there is stability, we speak of peace. Civil society in Greece is strong because the economy is better.”

“US and Greek values are the same. Greece acts with values and principles and that is what makes this relationship so precious,” he concluded.