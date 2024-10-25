Greek-owned fleet a global leader in terms of value and transport

The Greek-owned fleet firmly holds the world lead, according to UNCTAD data. The fleet of Greek interests ranked first in terms of carrying capacity and total value in 2023.

Asia’s dynamics was confirmed for another year, as Greece was followed by China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea in the next five places.

According to the UNCTAD annual report, the Greek-owned fleet on January 1, 2024 had a total capacity of 394.97 million dwt, representing 16.9% of the world’s transport capacity.

In terms of commercial value, it reaches 11.8% of the world fleet. In second place is the Chinese fleet with 309.8 million dwt representing 13.3% of the global tonnage, while its commercial value is 11.6% of the global total.

In third place is Japan with 242.36 million dwt and a share of 10.4%, while the value of the fleet represents 10.7% of the total.

One place further down is Singapore with 146 million dwt followed by Hong Kong with 135.5 million dwt.

In sixth place is South Korea with a total fleet of 97 million dwt. The Asian chain is “broken” by the German fleet with 74.4 million dwt, while the top ten are rounded out by Taiwan, the United Kingdom and Norway.