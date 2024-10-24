Staikouras at the 3rd “N” Economic Conference: Our priority is connect ports by rail and other countries

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Christos Staikouras, spoke at the 3rd Νaftemporiki Economic Conference entitled “Productive Greece in the next decade.”

Staikouras congratulated Naftemporiki for its contribution to the Greek economy.

Referring to the issue of constructions, Staikouras said that: “We are at a satisfactory point in all fields of infrastructure.”

He added that Greece has a huge comparative advantage, adding that “our main priority in the coming years is to use these resources to connect ports by rail and other countries.”

“Greece, in addition to implementing new projects, should also maintain existing infrastructure,” he pointed out, while referring to the examples of the Attica Road and the railway lines.

At the same time, he noted that the state should also face “environmental challenges, like the recent one in Thessaly.”

He noted that “we have resources and financial tools,” however, he said “these resources are not unlimited.”