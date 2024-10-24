Greek-owned fleet remains first, with 16.9% of the global tonnage

The Greek owned fleet remains the largest in terms of transport capacity but also the most expensive in terms of value, however, the dynamic of Asia is also confirmed, since China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea follow.

According to the UNCTAD annual report, the Greek-owned fleet on January 1, 2024 had a total capacity of 394.97 million dwt, representing 16.9% of the world’s transport capacity. But also in commercial value, it reaches 11.8% of the world fleet.

In second place is the Chinese fleet with 309.8 million dwt representing 13.3% of the global tonnage, while its commercial value is 11.6% of the global total.

Japan is in third place with 242.36 million dwt, and a share of 10.4%, while the value of the fleet represents 10.7% of the total. One place further down is Singapore with 146 million dwt, Hong Kong with 135.5 million dwt. In sixth place is South Korea with a total fleet of 97 million dwt. The Asian chain is “broken” by the German fleet with 74.4 million dwt, while the top ten are closed by Taiwan, the United Kingdom and Norway.

The flags

In the ninth position of the leading registries in the world remains Greece, which has 56.2 million dwt under its flag. The leading registry in Europe is Malta with 102 million dwt.

At the top of the registers is now, in terms of dwt, the flag of Liberia with 408 million dwt, followed by Panama with 379 million dwt and the Marshal Islands with 308 million dwt.