Kefalogianni at the 3rd “N” Economic Conference: Aiming at quality tourism

The need for Greece to invest in quality tourism was highlighted by Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, from the floor of the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference. She also referred to the need to comprehensively address the challenges in the cruise sector, while regarding short-term rentals, she revealed that a bill is coming for minimum specifications in all properties.

“We see the qualitative development of Greek tourism. One or two record years are not enough for us. We are working on a plan that says that Greece needs sustainable tourism development and quality tourism,” she noted.

As far as tourism revenues are concerned, they are expected to reach 22 billion euros in 2024. Particularly important, as she said, is the fact that in the first 5 months of the year – which is not a peak period – we had a double-digit increase in both arrivals and tourist receipts. “And this is very important, because we want to boost tourism all year round, not just during peak periods. We are also interested in all regions of the country being able to offer an alternative tourism product,” she explained.

As she said, great emphasis will be placed on the cultural capital, the mountainous regions of the country, tourist ports, and diving tourism. The aim is to offer tourists alternative ways of tourism, beyond the traditional model of Greece, in all regions of the country.

Investment in human resources is a priority

The country’s great advantage, the minister said, is its human resources. “Tourism starts and ends with people. We are interested in supporting workers in tourism and next week the applications for reskilling will be opened.”

Kefalogianni announced the use of 45-million-euro funds from the Recovery Fund – which she characterized as a great opportunity – in this direction. She explained that the program is going to start immediately and will concern the training of employees.

She also emphasized that Greece is an attractive destination not only for tourists, but also for tourist investments and added that the government places special emphasis on spatial planning.