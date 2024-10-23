Logo Image

Tryfon to 3rd “N” Economic Forum: The role of the pharmaceutical industry is increasingly important

English

Tryfon to 3rd “N” Economic Forum: The role of the pharmaceutical industry is increasingly important

Tryfon noted that the investment clawback made the Greek pharmaceutical industry for the period 2019-2026 to invest over 1.2 billion euros

“The pharmaceutical industry must have as important a role as possible because it will make Europe and our country independent from third countries,” emphasized Theodoros Tryfon, Co CEO of the ELPEN Group and President of the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Industry Union during his speech at the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference.

“It is now a priority area for the EU to give more incentives to confront Asia and the USA,” Tryfon said and added: “It has the conditions to develop even more in Greece. 10 new factories and 14 research centers are already being prepared, while the fact that they are being built outside of Attica will help decentralization and the return of scientists who have gone abroad.”

Tryfon noted that the investment clawback made the Greek pharmaceutical industry for the period 2019-2026 to invest over 1.2 billion euros.

“Despite representing 20% of the market, the Greek pharmaceutical industry has 85% of investments and 60% of jobs with a significant contribution to the country’s GDP,” Tryfon concluded.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube