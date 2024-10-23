Bijsterbosch to 3rd “N” Economic Forum: The three sectors that Greece needs to invest

The Head of the European Central Bank mission to Greece, Martin Bijsterbosch, spoke about the course of the Greek economy at the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference entitled “Productive Greece in the next decade.”

Bijsterbosch emphasized that “currently the psychology in Greece” has changed. He underlined that “Greece had fallen into a ‘coma’ during the ten-year economic crisis” and it has “recovered through the reforms” that were implemented.

He underlined the confidence of the markets towards Greece, stressing that Greece’s challenges are development and the field of investments.

He also mentioned that in Greece there is a workforce with high skills.

Referring to what Greece should do and in which areas it should invest, Bijsterbosch said that Greece should invest in educational activities.

He then pointed out the need to “reduce red tape” in order to create a more business-friendly climate. And finally, he spoke about the opportunity that Greece has with access to critical financial tools aimed at generating new investments.