Papastergiou to 3rd “N” Economic Forum: A productive Greece is a strong Greece

The Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, spoke about the digital transformation of the state at the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference entitled “Productive Greece in the next decade.”

Papastergiou emphasized that “a productive Greece is a strong Greece.”

Referring to the government work, he said that “thanks to the efforts of this government, we see the indicators going much better,” underlining that in several cases the indicators show that our country is “even above the European average.”

The Minister of Digital Governance referred to the digitization of the public sector and “the skills we need to develop.”

“We live in a time when things are changing rapidly,” he pointed out, referring to technological and digital developments. “Will everything totally change?” he asked, saying that it “will definitely do so” and stressing the need for transitional changes to be implemented.

“The good news is that we are improving,” Papastergiou added.

He also underlined that more than 1 billion documents need to be digitized, stressing, however, that “it takes work” and “we are running very fast.”

Referring to the issue of Artificial Intelligence, the Minister of Digital Governance said that “there is interest for an artificial intelligence factory.”

“Greece has been a data hub lately,” both because of the location and because of the stability, as he said.