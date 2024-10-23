Stournaras to 3rd “N” Economic Forum: Investments determine everything

The prospects of the Greek economy, the role of investments and the conditions for their support were highlighted by the governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, during his speech at the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference, held on Wednesday, at Zappeion Mansion.

Stournaras welcomed the recent announcements by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Development regarding the new production model, which – as he noted – are moving in a positive direction.

“The Greek economy is growing at a rate much higher than that of the Eurozone”

In an overview of the current situation, the governor of the Bank of Greece emphasized that the Greek economy continues to grow at a rate much higher than that of the Eurozone, while the fiscal figures are also improving at a rate better than expected.

“Additional reforms”

He also stressed that more reforms are needed to improve the operation of key sectors of the state.

“Investments determine everything”

He also described the role of investments as decisive for the course of the economy. “Investments determine everything, productivity and competitiveness, it is the catalyst today for changing the growth pattern with an emphasis on improving competitiveness, effectively dealing with climate change and green growth,” he said.

Healthy banking sector

Stournaras also highlighted the importance of a healthy banking sector. He pointed out the progress that has been made in terms of the consolidation of the financial sector, the need to strengthen the competitiveness of the sector, but also the further reduction of non-performing loans.

“Signal” for timely absorption of European resources

He also stressed the need for timely absorption of the Recovery Fund resources. “It is an immediate priority to utilize the available European resources in a timely manner,” he said, noting that “the ball is in our court.”