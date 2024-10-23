Gikas: Safe and affordable fuels to ensusre the smooth energy transition of shipping

“If we want the smooth energy transition of shipping, we must ensure the global availability of safe and affordable, low and/or zero carbon fuels,” Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gikas, said addressing a greeting in the framework of the event on “Maritime Climate Action”, organized by lomarlabs and the European Innovation Council (European Innovation Council-EIC), with the aim of highlighting the efforts made in Greece for the development of environmentally friendly, innovative technologies.

In his presentation, Gikas conveying the positions of the minister, Christos Stylianidis, stated that “it is vital to gradually move from the current uncertainty to a predictable environment that will guide future investments and ensure similar returns.”

He added that Greece strongly supports global initiatives such as the Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEMH) Initiative by ICS, to coordinate and participate in actions for decarbonization in ports and Shipping.

The deputy minister also pointed out the need for joint cooperation in this effort, using public and private financial instruments and argued that the European Union should also support the competitiveness of the shipping industry and the quality of the services offered.