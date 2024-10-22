3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference kicks off on Wednesday

Representatives of the government, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission, as well as leading executives of Greek businesses, will present their proposals for Greece’s productive reconstruction at the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference entitled “Productive Greece in the next decade” which is organized on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Zappeion Mansion.

The Conference and the Special Edition of “Naftemporiki” will focus on the great challenges of Greece’s entrepreneurship, the financial tools for enhancing growth, the dedication to Greek tourism as the steam engine of the Greek economy, the major projects that are launched in the direction of upgrading the role of Greece as a modern and powerful transport hub of SE Europe, as well as the National Plan for Energy and Climate.

The proceedings of the 3rd Economic Conference will be opened with greetings addressed by Bank of Greece (BoG) governor Yannis Stournaras, the Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos, as well as the Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou. Martin Bijsterbosch, Head of Mission of the European Central Bank for Greece, will be a keynote speaker, while Theodoros Tryfon, Co CEO of the ELPEN Group and President of the Panhellenic Union of Pharmaceutical Industries, will speak about the contribution of the Greek Pharmaceutical Industry to the production model of the next decade.

The conference agenda also includes a live interview with Alexandros Exarchou, Vice President of the Board of Directors & CEO of Intrakat while a dialogue will follow on:

The main business challenges

Julia Tseti, President & CEO of Tsetis Pharmaceutical Group of Companies

Aristotelis Panteliadis, President & CEO of METRO

Dimitris Andriopoulos, Dimand CEO

Thanasis Papanikolaou, Vivartia CEO

Theodore Tzouros, Executive General Manager, Chief Corporate and Investment Banking, Piraeus Bank

COORDINATION: Dimitris Vergados, Director of Public and Media Communication at SEV

Financial Tools for Growth

Nikos Papathanasis, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance

Eleni Vrettou, Managing Director of Attica Bank

Yannos Kontopoulos, CEO ATHEX Group

Konstantinos Akrivos, Chairman of the Board & Financial Director of efood

Vassilis Kazas, CEO of Grant Thornton

COORDINATION: Natasa Stassinou, Editor-In-Chief at the website naftemporiki.gr

Greek Tourism, the engine of the Greek Economy

Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism

Kallinikos Kallinikos, Vice President of SETE

Alexandros Vassilikos, President of the Hotel Chamber of Greece & President of HOTREC

Thanos Michaelides, CEO of Thanos Hotels and Resorts & President of the All Cyprus Association of Hoteliers

Dionisis Theodoratos, President of SEEN

COORDINATION: Thanassis Adamopoulos, Editor-in-Chief at Naftemporiki

The large projects

Christos Staikouras, Minister of Infrastructure & Transport

Stefanos Theodoridis, Chairman of the Board of Superfund

Petros Suretis, Authorized Consultant & Executive Member of the Board of Directors GEK TERNA

COORDINATION: Anestis Dokas, Journalist at Naftemporiki

Energy, Green Development

Theodoros Skylakakis, Minister of Environment & Energy

Manousos Manousakis, President & CEO of IPTO

Vassilis Tsaitas, Chief Financial Officer of HELLENiQ ENERGY Group

Geoffrey Ross Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources (live link)

COORDINATION: Georgios Plevrakis, CEO of HEC

As part of the conference, there will also be a presentation of the anniversary edition of “Naftemporiki” entitled “100 YEARS OF ECONOMIC HISTORY” by Michalis Psalidopoulos (Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens & Advisor, Institute for Hellenic Growth and Prosperity, American College of Greece).

In addition, in his intervention, Nikitas Constantellos, President & CEO of ICAP CRIF, will talk about the evolution of the financial figures and creditworthiness of Greek companies.

The conference is held under the auspices of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Development and the General Secretariat of International Economic Relations and Openness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.