Development Ministry: 3 billion euros for strategic investments

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke of a definitive and irreversible recovery of the Greek economy during his speech at an event organized by the Ministry of Development entitled “Productive transformation, strengthening of investments and industry, for growth and new jobs throughout Greece.”

“The economy produces stable primary surpluses, which can also reduce the large public debt,” the Greek premier noted.

Mitsotakis also referred to the benefits of the political stability that exists in Greece, in contrast to other large countries such as France that face, due to political instability, fiscal risks.

Theodorikakos: Decade of productive transformation

“Our bet is to turn this decade into the period of successful productive transformation of the Greek economy by strengthening industry and enhancing productive investments. Therefore, the goal we serve is growth for all, productive growth everywhere, with investments, facilitation and support of entrepreneurship and continuous adaptation to the green and digital transition,” Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos said.

Regarding the large strategic investments, financial tools and incentives are already being developed. Therefore, more than 3 billion euros are being channeled into the market, Theodorikakos added and referred to the road map.

More than 3 billion euros will be injected into the market: