Development Ministry: 3 billion euros for strategic investments

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke of a definitive and irreversible recovery of the Greek economy during his speech at an event organized by the Ministry of Development entitled “Productive transformation, strengthening of investments and industry, for growth and new jobs throughout Greece.”
“The economy produces stable primary surpluses, which can also reduce the large public debt,” the Greek premier noted.
Mitsotakis also referred to the benefits of the political stability that exists in Greece, in contrast to other large countries such as France that face, due to political instability, fiscal risks.
Theodorikakos: Decade of productive transformation
“Our bet is to turn this decade into the period of successful productive transformation of the Greek economy by strengthening industry and enhancing productive investments. Therefore, the goal we serve is growth for all, productive growth everywhere, with investments, facilitation and support of entrepreneurship and continuous adaptation to the green and digital transition,” Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos said.
Regarding the large strategic investments, financial tools and incentives are already being developed. Therefore, more than 3 billion euros are being channeled into the market, Theodorikakos added and referred to the road map.
More than 3 billion euros will be injected into the market:
- Under the existing development law of 2022 and the schemes that have been announced, investment proposals in tourism, manufacturing, agri-food and general entrepreneurship are financed with 1 billion euros.
- An infrastructure upgrade program is being implemented in 20 industrial parks with 90 million euros, 45 of which are part of the Ministry of Development and its RRF program.
- Flagship investments are reinforced with 170 million euros from the RRF.
- A major investment regime of 150 million euros in tax exemptions for the major investment regime of over 10 million euros is announced.
- A special General Entrepreneurship Regime for Border Regions and Thessaly is being promoted to the amount of 150 million euros for investments of more than 1 million euros that will be developed in the border regions.
- In addition, 75 million euros are available for aid and 75 million euros as a tax exemption.
- A Guarantee Fund of 300 million euros is being created in collaboration with the European Investment Bank, which will lead to the leverage of 1.5 billion euros.
- The Development Law Financial Instrument Guarantee Fund (DeLFI GF) of 500 million euros is operated by the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB).
- Support for the pharmaceutical industry continues with 200 million euros, through the so-called investment clawback.
- The 102-million-euro program of the Ministry of Development for the digital transition of small and medium sized enterprises is underway.
- Investment of more than 300 million euros in research and innovation incentives and another 350 million to upgrade the infrastructure of research and technology institutes, of which 212 million are financed by the RRF.