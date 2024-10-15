SMEs and manufacturing are the driving force of growth

The need to formulate a new and flexible production model based on the proposals of healthy entrepreneurship and society was highlighted by the President of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, during the open meeting of the Board of the Chamber.

It was preceded by a meeting with the Deputy Development Minister, Anna Mani Papadimitriou, during which Korkidis informed her about the burning issues that concern the industry and fall within her sphere of competence. On her part, the Secretary General described a series of actions aimed at resolving a number of issues that concern trade and manufacturing, the synergies developed with the relevant ministries to promote the issues raised.

The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed that the driving force of economic growth is the manufacturing sector and small and medium-sized enterprises that are demanding, from the current government, to formulate a new production model, but also the necessary support policies, at a time when the international economy is being tested by geopolitical developments. He recalled that the Chamber has recently submitted a memorandum to the leadership of the Ministry of Development focusing on issues related to the development of industrial parks, energy and employment, noting that the manufacturing sector can become the bridge for young people to return and stay in the country, thus addressing the demographic threat. We want investments that increase the productivity and competitiveness of the Greek economy and these can be “placed” within the industrial parks, he said.

Business parks can offer a favourable environment

He pointed out that business parks, such as those in Megara and Aspropyrgos, can offer a favourable environment and add economic value to the economy as a whole, while providing solutions to issues of location, mostly manufacturing companies that have faced chronic problems.

According to an announcement of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this issue takes both broader and urgent dimensions, since the change of land use in this area, where traditionally many small and medium-sized enterprises in the support sector of shipping and industry are active, implies the necessity of immediately finding a suitable area for their relocation, while it was proposed to have an explicit legislative provision for the possibility of establishing and operating a specific use of a business park.