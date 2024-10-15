Target Group in search of modern bulk carriers

Target group, owned by Antonis Komninos, is in the process of renewing its fleet.

The group, which is housed in the old admiralty of Piraeus, is traditionally a boutique shipping company, which manages approximately 20 quality bulk carriers and tankers on a regular basis.

In early summer, Horizon Tankers, the company that manages the group’s tankers, agreed with Chinese shipyards at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard to build six MR product tankers.

This is the Chinese group in which Horizon also repairs its ships. A move which was significant, since it was the first order in about a decade.

After the investment move in Horizon, Komninos’ group is now focusing on the renewal of Target Marine’s fleet of bulk carriers.

According to shipping companies’ sources, the company is in advanced discussions to sell two of the oldest ships in its fleet, while at the same time it is looking for modern bulk carriers from the second hand market.

Today Target’s fleet consists of 10 bulk carriers and Horizon’s fleet of 12 tankers.