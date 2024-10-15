DPort Services meets with port workers’ unions on Regulation for Dangerous and Heavy Work

The way is open for the inclusion of the workers at piers 2 and 3 at the Piraeus container terminal in the Regulation for Dangerous and Heavy Work, following a recent decision of the Council of State.

More specifically, workers at Piers II and III at the Port of Piraeus should have been included in the Regulation for Dangerous and Heavy Work for insurance purposes since August 2012, according to a Council of State (CoS) decision.

The decision of Greece’s highest administrative court (1431/2024) ruled on an appeal lodged in 2018 by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) for the annulment of two decisions affecting the insurance of workers at the two piers of the Piraeus container terminal. The decisions supporting the insurance of workers under dangerous and heavy work conditions were issued by the governor of the Unified Social Insurance Agency (EFKA) and the deputy Labor minister.

The union of workers at Piers II and III of the container terminal also appealed to CoS for their insurance under the Regulation.

Instead of the 2018 start date for insurance that EFKA’s governor had established, the Council of State said workers should have been insured under the Dangerous and Heavy Work regulations since 2012.

DPort, the company that offers an integrated system of port services and cargo management at piers 2 and 3 in the port of Piraeus, reassures all workers that “it will ensure that there is no financial burden for the past and that the priority remains the protection and support of workers.”

“We stand by you with absolute consistency and dedication, as we have done over time. DPort is not just a business, it is a group of people with shared values and goals. We are dedicated to safeguarding your rights, defending your interests and always looking out for your best interests,” Dport’s statement stressed.

Dport will have meetings with all three unions in the area to inform them of the next steps.