Hoteliers: The government’s measures may render Greek tourism uncompetitive

Hospitality industry professionals are expected to make complaints to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the 2nd event of the “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” initiative, which aims, as the organizers emphasized, to strengthen sustainable tourism in Greece.

The event will take place at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport on October 15 and October 16.

As the industry representatives stated to “Naftemporiki”, they will prove that the recent measures announced by the government can make the Greek tourism product uncompetitive in the international tourism scene and at the same time the hotel businesses will be in danger of reaching the limits of sustainability.

“The government cannot ignore taking bold measures for short-term rentals, at a time when Greek hotels contribute 10.5 billion euros to the GDP of the Greek economy and short-term rentals with the same beds offered as hotels do not exceed 900 million euros,” the president of the Hoteliers’ Association of Crete, Emmanouil Tsakalakis, said to “Naftemporiki”.

In any case, the positive recent course cannot cause complacency and the positive momentum of Greek tourism should not be taken for granted, they emphasized, among other things.