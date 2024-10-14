Eurobank: Tour of Crete – Disbursements of 800 million in the last 5 years to local businesses

The management of Eurobank is on a tour of Crete from Monday, October 14, until Wednesday, October 16, 2024, reflecting the bank’s confidence in the prospects of the Cretan economy but also its will for the long-term support of the pioneer Greek entrepreneurship.

Crete is a “strong business priority” for Eurobank

As stated in the announcement, Crete is a strong operational priority for Eurobank recognizing the dynamics of the island’s economy in traditional sectors, as an international tourist destination but also a place of production of high-value agri-food and industrial products that make up one of the most integrated Greek development ecosystems. At the same time, however, it is a local economy that invests dynamically in new sectors such as Renewable Energy Sources, academic research & innovation and new technologies, while it is represents a significant place for the development of large infrastructure projects with the potential to support the needs of the population and basic activities, but also to progressively transform the island, turning Crete into a critical hub for green energy, data and goods.

“In this context, Eurobank, as a development bank, actively participates in the financing of sectors that can support the modernization of the Greek production model in all the above sectors (e.g. Northern Road Axis of Crete, Electric Interconnection of Crete – Attica etc.) and supports in practice the businesses of the tourism sector by participating in investments of hotel businesses and groups,” the announcement pointed out. It is noted that in the last five years Eurobank has granted 800 million euros to businesses in Crete in order to implement their development plan.