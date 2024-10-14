Athens stock exchange: National Bank’s distant memory, Titan’s correction and Softweb’s double score

Distant Memory

The share of National Bank is moving steadily below the price of the recent placement (7.55 euros), struggling to find a positive pace. Only in four out of the 12 latest sessions has it managed to avoid losses, which have made the price of 8 euros recorded on August 28 … a distant memory.

Correction

Titan Cement has lost about 8.5%, after the recent climb to the historical highs of 35.8 euros. The correction is seen as highly reasonable and legitimate given the scope of this year’s rally, which is still over +50%. The value of the listed company is estimated at 2.5 billion euros amid prospects of joining the MSCI Standard Greece.

Public Offering

It seems that time is running out for the deal between GEK TERNA and Masdar for the transfer of Terna Energy’s majority package. The market is mainly waiting for Arab’s public offer to minority shareholders (20 euros/share), which is expected to boost the liquidity of the investment community. Developments are expected towards the end of the year or the beginning of 2025.

Jump

Softweb’s stock is still recording an almost 100% rally in the alternative market, having almost doubled its value in the short time since its listing on the stock exchange (July 2024). The market capitalization currently stands at 8.7 million euros, which translates into a +94% increase in less than three months. Of course, the average turnover does not exceed 13,000 euros per day.