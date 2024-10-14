Gikas: Greece at the center of global interest for yachting and marine tourism professionals

Greece’s comparative advantages rank it second among the most popular yachting destinations, Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Stefanis Gikas said at the opening ceremony of the 4th Olympic Yacht Show, at Olympic Marine in Lavrio.

The event, supported and promoted by the Ministry, marks the strong growth of the yachting sector in recent years, contributing significantly to the country’s economy, but also to employment in the maritime sector.

Gikas described the event as a “landmark” for the industry, the lovers of the sea and boats, highlighting the dynamics of Greek yachting and confirming its role as the spearhead of maritime tourism.

He made special reference to the modernization of the institutional framework for the operation of pleasure boats and tourist day boats, the updating of the operating and service framework of yachting businesses and the abolition and streamlining of bureaucratic procedures.

He also referred to the projects to improve the port infrastructure of the island country as well as the berth positions throughout Greece. He mentioned the EU financial resources projects exceeding 200 million euros and implemented in 30 ports, while another 18 port projects totaling 86 million will be implemented through the Recovery Fund.

Concluding his greeting, Gikas emphasized: “Following the example of Greek-owned ocean shipping, Greek Yachting has the potential to take the first place worldwide and it will succeed.”