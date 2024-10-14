Tax dodgers in the nets of Independent Authority for Public Revenue

Hundreds of taxpayers and businesses have been caught in the “nets” of the prosecuting authorities, for laundering “black” money and are already facing “stingy” fines and criminal prosecutions.

The economic staff of the government is intensifying its actions to limit tax evasion in order to put a brake on those who hurt the country and the consistent taxpayers.

After all, the shadow economy is an open “wound” for the revenues of the state budget and, by extension, for the public interest. Therefore, the controls of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) are being intensified in order to limit cases of “black” money laundering but at the same time major tax evasion.

In particular, according to the data of the AADE, between January and July 2024, the tax control mechanism located 530 cases, of which 208 concern confirmed tax evasion, which will also be checked for “black” money laundering, while the remaining 322 concern debts to the public which need thorough control.

It should be noted that of the above 208 cases in which taxpayers and businesses are accused of proven tax evasion, exceeding 50,000 euros, 44 resulted from audits in January, 43 in February, 29 in March, 19 in April, 29 in May, 25 in June and 19 in July.

The total amount of tax evasion attributed to the specific tax evasion cases identified by the tax authorities amounted to 664.48 million euros.

In the same time period, 322 cases of taxpayers with certified debts to the State of more than 50,000 euros were sent to the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, whose total debt amounts to 491.71 million euros.