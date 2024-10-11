EcoLog: A green project in the UK

EcoLog, owned by shipowner Peter Livanos, went a step further in designing a network of ships and infrastructure for the transport of liquefied carbon dioxide.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding for the creation of 7CO2 – a carbon capture and transport hub in the south west of the UK – with a number of regional emitters, the Port of Bristol and carbon storage facility The Acorn Project.

The aim of the memorandum is to proceed with the technical and commercial details for CO2 transport without pipelines.

The agreement allows the parties to work together and share information, with a collective ambition to implement pipeline-free transport projects using shipping, with the first wave of liquefied carbon dioxide deliveries in 2030.

“EcoLog is proud to support the establishment of the 7CO2: Severnside Carbon Capture and Shipping Hub to develop a pipeline-free cluster in the UK.

In light of the UK government’s recent measures to support CCS with 22 billion pounds, this is a timely development for much-needed decarbonisation solutions for key industries,” the company said in a statement.

It is noted that the UK government recently announced the disbursement of 22 billion for carbon capture and storage projects, aiming to stimulate private investment and create jobs.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans for two “carbon sequestration clusters” on Merseyside and Teesside, which will be developed over the next 25 years.

The 7CO2 hub will be installed at Avonmouth Dock in the Port of Bristol on the River Severn.

EcoLog seeks to build liquefied CO2 terminals and a fleet of proprietary liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carriers, while some of the other partners, such as technical companies and Storegga, have been in the group for some time.

7CO2 refers to ‘non-piped CO2 transport’, a phrase used by the UK government that means there is no pipeline directly to the storage site, with shipping being used for this leg.

EcoLog aims to design and develop a network of 60 ships to transport liquefied CO2. Recently, the US classification society ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) for a 40,000 cubic meter low pressure, shallow draft, low carbon footprint LCO2 carrier design for EcoLog Services Ltd.

The design maximizes energy efficiency and minimizes greenhouse gas emissions. Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., which developed the hull and cargo tank design, and Babcock LGE, which contributed its expertise in cargo handling systems, collaborated in the project.