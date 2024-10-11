Special Spatial Planning of Tourism divides mining industry and tourism sector

The Special Spatial Planning of Tourism has triggered a conflict between the mining industry and tourism.

According to the executives of the mining sector, it leads to a conflict of interests, while there should be concern for the coexistence of activities that are absolutely necessary for development.

And this is happening in a critical period for highlighting the contribution of Greece to the European economy of Mineral Raw Materials, since our country is rich in ores and mining experience.

The Association of Mining Enterprises strongly reacted to the Special Spatial Planning of Tourism. In a letter to Environment Minister, Theodoros Skylakakis, with a notification to the General Secretary of Spatial Planning and Urban Environment, Efthymios Bakoyannis, the plan that was put to public consultation creates very serious problems not only in the mining activity but also in industry more broadly.

In particular, excessive restrictions and prohibitions are placed in productive sectors such as the mining industry and RES, which do not fall under the competence of the Special Spatial Planner. The proposed horizontal application of measures that directly limit the spatial development of other sectors, without sufficient coordination with the corresponding spatial frameworks of other activities and sectors (which are in the process of revision) is an unorthodox way of dealing with tourism.

Studies are in progress for the revision of the special zoning of Mineral Resources and Industry, which are expected to be put up for public consultation, but the special zoning of tourism does not take them into account. There is jurisprudence of the Council of State according to which the development and exploitation of mineral resources from raw materials has priority over other activities. This is not substantially taken into account in the proposed joint ministerial decision.