Cenergy Holdings: Cable production unit in the US is of key importance

The establishment of the cable production unit in the US is critical for Cenergy Holdings.

According to the company’s management, the new investment launched on the other side of the Atlantic through the increase of its share capital by 200 million euros paves the way for the further consolidation of Cenergy Holdings in the promising US energy market.

According to the management of the listed company, the US market shows twice the profit margins compared to the European market and huge growth margins over a period of 15 years. Cenergy Holdings aims to have put into operation the new terrestrial cable factory in Maryland, USA, in 2028, meeting the needs of the US market. It is worth noting that there is already interest in the finished products of the new production unit of the Greek industry.

Cenergy Holdings estimated that more and more capacity is required to meet future energy needs. In addition, the installation of significant power generation capacity is expected to increase the need for power lines. The Group believes that it is in a position to take advantage of this promising opportunity in the US market, given its existing technological capabilities and proven track record of success. The expansion program is fully aligned with the Group’s strategy of focusing on value creation over volume growth, increasing exports and optimizing operational excellence, efficiently serving the growing market in energy infrastructure.

The group’s strategy includes the provision of innovative products, geographical expansion and the efficient operation of factories. The company has implemented an extensive investment plan of 800 million euros since 2012, resulting in the doubling of production in its factory units.

Cenergy Holdings has already formalized its production for the next few years until 2028. At the same time, it claims market share from a total of 148 large energy projects internationally in the context of the transition of countries to sustainable energy solutions.