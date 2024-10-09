Union of Shipowners and Cruise Ships meets with Stylianidis 

Issues that concern the cruise industry, such as the crisis in the Middle East and the implementation of the cruise passenger fee, were discussed in a meeting held by the board of the Union of Shipowners and Cruise Ships with the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis.

With reference to the cruise fee, the Union expressed its displeasure at the fact that in order to take such a decision, the users should be consulted, both on the amount of the imposed fee and on the time of its implementation, which was not allowed to be direct.

It was pointed out that the issue of regulating the movement of cruise ships should be implemented immediately by the local authorities that manage the ports (Port Organizations, Port Funds).

Moreover, it was requested that the port infrastructure be upgraded, where necessary, in order to provide safe service for cruise ships.

Finally, the topic of cruise ship control procedures at the ports was also discussed, such as those that will soon be implemented for Non-Schengen passengers, the well-known entry / exit system.