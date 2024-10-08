Chemical Convention to be held in Athens; chemical industry’s contribution to GDP

The contribution of the chemical industry, which faces the future by focusing on innovation and advanced materials, reaches 2% of GDP, as highlighted in a recent event for the celebration of the 30 years of the Hellenic Association of Chemical Industries.

Meanwhile, the Association will organize on November 13-15, in Athens, a global event with the participation of approximately 200 heads of large chemical industries from the EU, proving once again that the Greek chemical industry is recognized as a sector with an active role in the European and global industry.The meeting will focus on the developments and challenges faced by the chemical industry internationally.

During the anniversary event organized by the Association in the Technopolis of the Municipality of Athens, the president Armodios Giannidis pointed out the importance of the chemical industry in the country’s economy, saying that “in the next 30 years, the development of the chemical industry on many levels will be exponential.”

He urged all participants to “shape the future by defining our scenarios and goals.” He also referred to certain examples that will help change the prevailing concept that the chemical industry is harmful to health… that it pollutes the environment… that our country has never had a chemical industry or, alternatively, that it cannot have a strong chemical industry. “960 companies, 14,000 employees, turnover at 2% of GDP, production that is 60% exported… Not bad for an industry that… doesn’t exist. Don’t you think so?”, stressed Dr Lefteris Anastasakis (Chemist, Business Consultant, Author), noting that Greece can acquire an even stronger chemical industry.

Regarding the prospects of the industry, Dimitris Dimitriadis, Futurist, mentioned the four main trends that will affect the industry: need for sustainability, digital transformation in chemicals, stricter environmental regulations and standards, development of specialty chemicals. Explaining that “when we have an industry that is pressured by regulations, innovation always comes as a result,” Dimitriadis noted that the next day in the industry is the transition to advanced materials and that is why the big companies are already working closely with technology companies.