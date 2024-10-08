Vodafone Greece connects Crete with the most important international submarine cable systems

Vodafone Greece welcomed the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) cable system, one of the largest submarine cable systems in the world, to Crete.

The IEX system will be connected to Vodafone Greece’s cable station in the area.

The nearly 10,000 km long IEX system is part of a transcontinental project that also includes the India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system. IEX connects Mumbai to Europe and seamlessly interconnects the shores of Mumbai, extending IEX east with IAX to reach Singapore. The IEX cable reaches the Middle East and Africa (Oman, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia and Egypt) as well as the Mediterranean Sea with anchorages in France, Italy and Greece.

The Tympaki station, in Crete, will be the first cable receiving station in southern Crete, offering increased capacity and resilience to the infrastructure located on the island and away from northern Crete, where most submarine cables are concentrated so far. This submarine fiber optic cable sealing station will be open to all projects and providers on a fair and equal basis, and is expected to attract investment from other major cables that will connect Crete to different parts of the world.

“The inauguration of the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) confirms our initial belief that the new station in Tympaki will create the expected added value in the connectivity of Greece and Crete, being the first station in the southern part of the island.

As undersea cables connect regions and continents, bridging geographical barriers and enabling global connectivity, Greece can be part of a system that connects countries, regions and remote areas to the internet and telecommunications networks, promoting economic development.

The prospects arising from this investment are expected to put Greece back on the global digital map and offer additional opportunities for Vodafone’s partners and connectivity resellers in the region,” according to Nikos Plevris, Vodafone Greece Network Director.