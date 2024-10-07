PPA receives five top awards at Environmental and Compliance Awards 2024

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA S.A.) was awarded five top awards for its performance in the critical areas of environmental protection and regulatory compliance.

According to the company, these recognitions underline the high standards of sustainability and responsible business behavior adopted by PPA SA, confirming its commitment to the continuous improvement of the operation of Greece’s largest port.

Environmental Awards 2024

At the Environmental Awards 2024, PPA S.A. was distinguished for its innovative initiatives in the smart management and sustainable development of the port of Piraeus, receiving:

Gold award in the Sustainable Infrastructure Development category

Bronze award in the Waste Prevention category

Bronze award in the Circular Economy category

Compliance Awards 2024

At the Compliance Awards 2024, PPA S.A. was recognized for its excellence in regulatory compliance by achieving:

*Gold award for the Best Compliance Team in the special category Team to watch (small rising team)

*Bronze award in the Best Compliance Whistleblowing Project category

The deputy managing director of PPA SA, Panagiotis Tsonis, stated: “We are particularly proud of the Organization’s new distinctions, which concern sustainable development, a main and strategic goal of ours. Environmental protection and strong corporate governance are not just priorities for us, but integral parts of our daily operation.

Our goal is to make the sustainable and balanced development of the port a reality, not just an aspiration. I want to express my warm thanks to our dedicated team and our partners, whose hard work and commitment to our goal lead to better and better results, as well as to all agencies for the excellent cooperation.

Our goal is for Piraeus to establish itself as a model of sustainability, stability and prosperity, both for the present and for future generations.”

With its firm commitment to the principles of sustainable development, PPA SA. continues, as he emphasized, the implementation of strategic initiatives for the modernization and upgrading of the port of Piraeus, ensuring its continuous improvement and leadership in the sector.