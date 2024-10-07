OTE unveils five development priorities until 2030

The five main priorities for the development of OTE until 2030 were presented by the president and CEO of the Group, Kostas Nebis.

Regarding optical fiber to homes and businesses (FTTH) networks, the goal remains to cover 2/3 of the country’s lines by 2027. OTE is implementing an investment plan of 3 billion and more emphasis will be placed on the transfer of most of the customer base in FTTH networks.

In mobile telephony and in particular in 5G, priority is placed on the utilization of the 3.5 GHz spectrum and the increase in the penetration of 5G devices.

In pay TV, the goal is to increase the penetration of legal pay TV close to the EU average. OTE’s recent agreements with Nova and Netflix move in this direction. It is noted that pay TV penetration in Greece (beginning of 2024, 29%) is one of the lowest among EU member countries. Piracy is considered one of the main causes.

In the field of corporate clients, OTE will focus on continuing the successful course in Information and Communications (ICT) projects in both the public and private sectors, while there is also significant scope for growth in the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, as recent research has shown presented by Cosmote with the University of Economics (ELTRUN).

A priority is also the acceleration of the development of services in the new markets in which OTE is active (Cosmote insurance, Box, Payzy) and eventual expansion to even more.

Vision and strategy

Speaking about his vision and strategy for OTE in 2030, Nebis noted that he is focusing on accelerating the growth path and transformation of the Group and is based on three key commitments: to provide the best customer experience through leading digital products and connectivity services, to remain at the forefront of new generation networks and to shape an even more modern and efficient operating model, leveraging digital technologies, always with the support of its people.

These commitments are framed by the principles of sustainable development, leveraging the power of a global group such as Telekom (the parent company of OTE) and increasing value for shareholders.

The president and CEO of OTE underlined that the Group’s new vision is to develop into one of Europe’s leading digital telecommunications providers and, thanks to its wide footprint, to lead Greece to the top digitization positions in Europe.

Digital sales and service channels

Acknowledging the important steps that have already been taken in the company’s transformation, he referred to the further strengthening of digital channels for sales and customer service and the acceleration of the transformation of the operational and production model, leveraging Artificial Intelligence tools, cloud technologies and automation.

According to Nebis, improving the customer experience is a top priority, recognizing that there is significant room for improvement. As he noted, the common denominator throughout this course is the company’s people and that is why OTE Group wants to strengthen its position as one of the most attractive employers in the country.

The head of the OTE Group expressed his belief that the lofty goals will be a challenge and inspiration for the company’s people and noted that “guided by our vision, our values and everything we have achieved over the years, I want to build together the OTE of 2030.”