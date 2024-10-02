PDMA: Strong interest in 3-month T-Bills; yield at 2.84%

Investor interest was strong during the auction of three-month T-bills amounting to 500 million euros. The yield stood at 2.84% from 3.23% during the corresponding previous auction, on July 31, 2024.

Bids of 946 million euros were submitted, exceeding the asking amount by 1.89 times. The auction was conducted through Primary Dealers and the settlement date is Friday, October 4, 2024.

600 million euros raised

Offers were accepted up to the auctioned amount (500 million euros), as well as non-competitive offers of 100 million euros. Therefore, a total of 600 million euros were raised.

As the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) noted in its announcement, no additional non-competitive bids will be accepted on Thursday, October 3, 2024. It is noted that no commission is paid during the auctions.