Restructuring of electrical and electronic goods market following Siemens decision to stop distribution of household appliances in Greece

The decision of the German BSH, parent of the Greek BSH Home Appliances, to stop the distribution of household appliances under the Siemens brand in Greece and Cyprus, fuels the scenarios for restructuring of the electrical and electronic goods market.

As executives in the sector emphasized, the decision did not come out of the blue, given the radical changes in major German industries due to recession and the strong international competition.

According to market sources, the advance of Chinese home appliance manufacturing and distribution companies is a given and is expected to become more intense, despite the difficulties of the Chinese economy, setting new standards in European as well as domestic competition both between chain stores and the brands that will eventually be placed on the shelf.

Meanwhile, the total turnover of the electrical and electronics industry in Greece is expected to fall in 2024, due to the large drop of 18%-20% in the sales of large white household appliances, mainly in the refrigeration category, but also due to the pressure faced by sales of technological products.