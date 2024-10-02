Latsco and MAN cooperate on maritime technology

Latsco Marine Management Inc (LMM), owned by Paris Kasidokostas Latsis, signed a cooperation agreement with MAN PrimeServ, the after sales department of MAN Energy Solutions.

This agreement is part of a series of collaborations initiated by MAN Digital Denmark, focusing on innovative solutions and fostering close cooperation with key customers and industry stakeholders.

The Latsco-MAN collaboration focuses on the exchange of knowledge and data between the two companies, with the aim of improving the performance and reliability of MAN engines on Latsco ships.

During the 24-month collaboration, the teams will meet regularly to develop and test digital products, algorithms and software designed to improve operational performance and maintenance strategies.

Antonis Georgantzis, Chief Operating Officer of Latsco, expressed the company’s excitement about the partnership: “We are excited to work with MAN PrimeServ, an industry leader, to advance maritime technology. This partnership reinforces our commitment to improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of our fleet while deploying innovative, data-driven solutions that contribute to long-term sustainability.”