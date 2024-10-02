IOBE: Economic climate improves-Consumer confidence down

The economic climate showed an improvement in September, with the index standing at 110.2 points from 106 points in July and August, the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (ΙΟΒΕ) said.

IOBE emphasized that the strengthening of the economic climate comes exclusively from industry, with the remaining three sectors and the consumer confidence index weakening and households appearing pessimistic about their finances.

Industry is the sector that, due to its greater extroversion, even in medium-sized enterprises, is more connected to the international environment and markets, while it relies to a significant extent on medium-term contracts and orders that are not so affected by current uncertainties. In the global economy, even if there has been a significant slowdown in growth, it appears that the cycle of rising interest rates has been completed without driving economies into recession.

On the other hand, the other sectors of business activity seem to be correcting the relatively optimistic outlook recorded in previous months and the corresponding upward trend.

Satisfactory results in tourism – Persistent inflation

According to the Institute, the summer period ends with satisfactory results in tourism and positive multiplier effects in various sectors of the economy. But, at the same time, inflation persists and continues to negatively affect consumer confidence, now representing a problem that has structural as well as seasonal characteristics.

Worsening expectations in retail

In retail trade, estimates for current sales are strengthening, with inventory levels climbing and forecasts for short-term sales developments remaining largely unchanged.

Significant weakening of consumer confidence

In terms of consumer confidence, households’ negative forecasts for the country’s economic situation intensified, while the corresponding ones for their own economic situation strengthened.

In particular, the consumer confidence index weakened sharply in September and stood at -51.3 points, against -43.9 points in July. And this month Greek consumers appear to be the most pessimistic in the EU, followed by Estonia and Slovenia.

At the same time, forecasts for major markets fell significantly, while the intention to save increased.