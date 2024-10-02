Heraklion Port: Impressive increase in cruises in Jan-Sept

The Port of Heraklion recorded a significant increase in cruise traffic in January-September 2024, strengthening its position as a leading destination in the Mediterranean.

Specifically, the port welcomed 422,996 passengers, marking an increase of 53.83% compared to the corresponding period of 2023, while the number of cruise ships rose by 16.20%, reaching 208 ships.

At the same time, a remarkable increase in homeporting activities was observed. During the first 9 months of 2024, a total of 26 cruise ships chose Heraklion Port as their embarkation and disembarkation port, confirming its growing importance as a strategic homeport in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In total, 54,000 passengers embarked from the port, while 49,000 disembarked, reinforcing the port’s role as a hub for round-trip cruise itineraries.

It is noteworthy that for the third month in a row the increase in passenger traffic exceeded 80%, demonstrating the steady upward trend of the Port of Heraklion and the high demand from international cruise passengers.

Nationalities

The passengers who visited Heraklion Port are of various nationalities:

Germany : 26 . 43%

: 26 43% USA : 18 . 19%

: 18 19% United Kingdom : 13 . 79%

: 13 79% Spain : 7 . 05%

: 7 05% Ι taly : 6 . 72%

The CEO of the Heraklion Port Organization, Minas Papadakis, in his statement said that “the success of the Heraklion Port is based on the balance between tourism development and environmental protection. Based on innovative initiatives and investments, we aim to create a port that promotes sustainability and offers high-quality experiences to our visitors.

The Port of Heraklion remains committed to the continuous improvement of its services and the adoption of green initiatives, contributing both to the local economy and to the protection of the environment.”