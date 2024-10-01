Debt to social security fund EFKA jumps to 48.57 billion euros

Social security debt amounted to 48.57 billion euros in the second quarter of the year, according to the centre for the collection of social insurance debts (KEAO).

More specifically, the debt accumulated in social security fund EFKA, increased by 691 million euros in a period of three months. Of these, 410 million euros came from additional fees, while an amount of over 281 million euros concerns debts that were converted into overdue debts and entered into the register of KEAO.

According to the official data, this increase occurred despite the 131,914 notices sent to debtors who seemed not to be affected by the risk of coercive collection measures initiated against them (eg confiscation of movable and immovable property), a process which is activated, by law, 20 days after the notices are sent.

In particular, according to the second quarterly report of KEAO, the following applies: