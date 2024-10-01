Producer prices fell in August – Sectors that persist on the upside

According to the data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the General Producer Price Index in Industry (total domestic and foreign market) showed a decrease of 2.4% last August, compared to the corresponding month last year, against a decrease of 8.3% that was noted during the corresponding comparison of the indicators of 2023 with 2022.

On a monthly basis, however, the General Index showed a 0.5% increase in August, compared to July 2024, against a 3.0% increase noted during the corresponding comparison of the 2023 indices.

At the twelve-month level, the average General Index in September 2023-August 2024, fell by 4.4% compared to the average General Index of September 2022-August 2023, against an increase of 3.1% noted during the corresponding comparison of previous twelve months.

According to ELSTAT’s data, changes in the indicators mainly contributed to the annual decrease in August are:

-Production of refined petroleum products -19.4%

-Manufacture of rubber and plastic products -5.6%

-Manufacture of metal products, excluding machinery and equipment -2.2%

-Production of other non-metallic mineral products -2.1%

On the contrary, the following sectors moved upwards:

-Production of metals 2.3%

-Food industry 5.8%

-Manufacturing of computers, electronic and optical products 7.2%

-Manufacture of machinery and equipment 7.3%

-Supply of electricity, natural gas, steam and air conditioning 8.5%

-Production of basic pharmaceutical products 9.9%