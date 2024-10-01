Logo Image

Producer prices fell in August – Sectors that persist on the upside

On a monthly basis, however, the General Index showed a 0.5% increase in August, compared to July 2024, against a 3.0% increase noted during the corresponding comparison of the 2023 indices

According to the data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the General Producer Price Index in Industry (total domestic and foreign market) showed a decrease of 2.4% last August, compared to the corresponding month last year, against a decrease of 8.3% that was noted during the corresponding comparison of the indicators of 2023 with 2022.

At the twelve-month level, the average General Index in September 2023-August 2024, fell by 4.4% compared to the average General Index of September 2022-August 2023, against an increase of 3.1% noted during the corresponding comparison of previous twelve months.

According to ELSTAT’s data, changes in the indicators mainly contributed to the annual decrease in August are:

-Production of refined petroleum products -19.4%

-Manufacture of rubber and plastic products -5.6%

-Manufacture of metal products, excluding machinery and equipment -2.2%

-Production of other non-metallic mineral products -2.1%

On the contrary, the following sectors moved upwards:

-Production of metals 2.3%

-Food industry 5.8%

-Manufacturing of computers, electronic and optical products 7.2%

-Manufacture of machinery and equipment 7.3%

-Supply of electricity, natural gas, steam and air conditioning 8.5%

-Production of basic pharmaceutical products 9.9%

