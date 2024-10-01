GEK TERNA strengthened its infrastructure footprint by 1 billion euros in the last 3 months

GEK TERNA is increasing its infrastructure, aiming at becoming a leading player in Europe. As the president and CEO, George Peristeris, pointed out in a conference call with analysts, the strategy is already producing tangible results.

Peristeris revealed that over the last 2-3 months, GEK TERNA has strengthened its infrastructure footprint by 1 billion euros through tenders, in areas beyond traditional transport infrastructure, where the Group has assumed a leading role (Attiki Odos, Egnatia Street, Northern Road Axis of Crete, etc.).

He noted, in fact, that the contribution of the Concessions sector to the financial performance of the Group will increase significantly in the coming periods with the commercial operation of various projects.

“For our construction segment, we expect to maintain a healthy and strong profitability given our mix of projects in progress,” Peristeris said, adding that “in terms of conventional/thermal energy based on what we are currently seeing in the market, we expect improved performance for the second half of the year.”