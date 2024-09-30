Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki: Investment of 1.4 million euros for the creation of solar park

The Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki hotel created a solar park, as part of its strategy to further reduce its environmental footprint through the use of alternative energy sources.

The 1,738 solar panels were placed on the roof of the parking space around the hotel, with a total power of 1MW.

The amount of the investment reached 1.4 million euros and the performance of the panels is estimated to cover 20% of the annual electricity needs of the Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki, which operates on a 12-month basis.

Hyatt Regency Hotel Thessaloniki is a member of Regency Entertainment AE Group, together with Regency Casino Thessaloniki and Regency Casino Mont Parnes.