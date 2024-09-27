The average annual household expenditure increased to 20,223.36 euros (1,685.28 per month) in 2023, registering an increase, at current prices, of 5.3%, compared to 2022.

According to the results of the 2023 Family Budget Survey, released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), in constant prices, the average annual expenditure of households increased by 1.7% or 347.16 euros, due to the effect of inflation, according to the 2023 Consumer Price Index which was 3.5%.

The average annual expenditure for each person, in 2023, amounted to 8,358.24 euros, up 11.2% (841.92 euros per year) compared to 2022 (7,516.32 euros).

According to ELSTAT data, 50% of households spend more than 1,315 euros per month.

Households living in rented accommodation spend 16.8% of their budget, on average, on rent. At the same time, 20% of households with the lowest expenditure spent 55.8% of their budget on expenditure related to food and housing, whereas 20% of households with the highest expenditure spent 24.8% of their budget on this type of expenditure.

In Attica the highest average annual expenditure

The highest average annual expenditure was recorded in the Region of Attica and amounted to 23,325.96 euros, while the lowest was recorded in the Region of Central Greece and amounted to 14,052.24 euros.

Where is household spending directed?

The largest share of the average household budget expenditure, at current prices, concerns: food and non-alcoholic beverages (20.7%), housing (14.1%) and transport (13.1%), while the smallest share of expenditure (3.4%) corresponds to education and alcoholic beverages and tobacco.