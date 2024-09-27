Mitsotakis: A window of opportunity to resolve the delimitation of the continental shelf and the EEZ (video)

Greece is willing to work towards resolving the only major outstanding issue we have with our neighbor, that is the delimitation of the continental shelf and the Exclusive Economic Zone in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said addressing the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

“We have not been able to effectively address this difference for more than 40 years, but this does not mean that it is destined to remain unresolved,” he added.

“I strongly believe that we have today a window of opportunity and we should be bold enough and wise enough to seize this chance. But if we are to try, we should both adopt a consistent approach in every aspect of our behavior towards each other,” he underlined.

No progress on the Cyprus issue

“When it comes to Cyprus, where this year marked the 50th anniversary of Türkiye’s illegal invasion and subsequent occupation of over a third of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, we unfortunately see no progress in Turkiye’s position. This invasion was and remains a violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

As Prime Minister of Greece, I reaffirm here today our commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cyprus and to a solution, on the basis of a Bizonal, Bicommunal Federation. With a single sovereignty, a single citizenship and a single international personality, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” the Greek premier noted and added:

“A two-state solution cannot and will not be accepted; it is simply not a solution. President Christodoulides gave yesterday from this podium an impassionate and sincere address, recalling the violence and trauma of the Cyprus invasion 50 years ago.

He also expressed his unwavering commitment to engaging in order to find a solution. And I for one have absolute trust in this commitment. He is right to argue that International Law cannot be applied a la carte and that history cannot be rewritten or erased.

Greece fully supports the efforts of the Secretary General for the resumption of negotiations within this framework. We call upon Türkiye and the Turkish-Cypriot Community to come to the negotiating table, to at least establish mutual trust, and to engage in a frank and honest discussion in pursuit of a mutually acceptable, just and viable solution.”

Need to reform the UN, especially the Security Council

Mitsotakis underlined that most agree on the need to reform the UN, and especially the Security Council.

“Since it first sat in 1946, the UN Security Council has not undergone any significant institutional reform. In that sense it is the relic of a world that no longer exists. Back then it was fit to address the challenges and opportunities of the post Second World War world but today it is clearly not fit to solve the complex problems of the present or the future.

As far as the Security Council reform is concerned, I believe we all agree that it is essential to increase the meaningful participation of underrepresented nations. Nearly a third of UN member states have never sat on the Security Council.

In addition, the enlargement of the Security Council must include both non-permanent and permanent members. New permanent members must include leading countries from all continents. The composition of the Security Council should reflect the geopolitical and economic realities of the third decade of the 21st century, not the fifth decade of the 20th.”

Stabilizing actor

Describing Greece’s role in the Security Council, he said that Greece will do its utmost to act as a stabilizing actor.

A full-scale war in Southern Lebanon must be avoided at all cost

A year ago, we did not know that on October 7 a horrific terrorist attack would leave more than 1,200 innocent civilians, men, women and children massacred, around 250 people would be taken hostages and that in the war that ensued, over 41,000 people would perish, the prime minister stated.

He added: The ongoing violence in the Middle East is grave and civilians’ horrendous suffering in Gaza is unfortunately continuing. Escalation threatens to trigger a full-scale war in the region.

Greece calls on all parties – including Iran and those it has influence over – to back away from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively in the pursuit of meaningful de-escalation.

“A full-scale war in Southern Lebanon must be avoided at all cost. People on both sides of the border have a right to live peacefully without the threat of rockets or bombs shattering their lives. Greece fully supports the proposal for an immediate 21-day ceasefire.”

He underlined that Greece has always and will always support Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself. “But how it does so matters. We must see the immediate return of all remaining hostages.

There must be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The humanitarian catastrophe there cannot go on. Safe access to food, water, shelter, clothing and medicines throughout the territory must be ensured and International humanitarian law must be respected.”