Pleasure boats under 7 meters are exempt from the special shipping tax

Provisions concerning the taxation of small pleasure boats of the second category have been included in the amendment submitted to the bill of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance entitled “New Development Program of Public Investments and supplementary provisions.”

Based on the amendment, class B pleasure boats under 7 meters are now exempt from the special shipping tax as well as from the luxury living tax.

The exemption from the special shipping tax is retroactive. Therefore, the owners of class B vessels up to 7 meters will not pay tax for the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 and those who have already paid (their number is limited) are entitled to a tax refund.