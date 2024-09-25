Belharra frigates: Shielding the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean with new deterrent capabilities

The Hellenic Navy and the Armed Forces are turning the page in the context of the implementation of the “Agenda 2030” following the acquisition of the four Belharra frigates.

National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced at the shipyards of the Naval Group in Lorient, France, that Greece is becoming a protagonist in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean after the acquisition of the three powerful electronic super weapons and also the +1 FDI.

The frigates “KIMON”, “NEARCHOS”, “FORMION” as well as the fourth one that will be acquired by the Greek fleet will carry state-of-the-art weapons and technologies that will provide new capabilities.

They will be able to face air threats, surface threats as well as underwater threats.

The frigates will carry the SCALP NAVAL strategic missile, perhaps the most advanced cruise missile that can hit strategic targets at distances of over a thousand kilometers with very high precision.

The weapons

The FDI frigates have a displacement of 4,500 tons, while the MEKO type do not exceed 3,500 tons. They also have a length 122 meters, maximum speed 27 knots and a crew of 120 people.

The “F-601 KIMON” frigate will have 32 cells for Aster 30 anti-aircraft missiles, OTO Melara 76 gun, 8 Exocet MM40 block 3c surface-to-air missiles, RAM close protection system and Mu-90 torpedoes.

“F-602 NEARCHOS”, “F-603 FORMION” and the 4th FDI will have 24-28 cells for Aster 30 with a range at an altitude of 20 km and at a distance of 120 km, OTO Melara 76 gun, 8 Exocet surface-to-air missiles MM40 block 3c with a range of about 76 km, RAM close protection system and Mu-90 torpedoes.

All frigates will be equipped with the powerful 500km range Sea Fire radar with absolute definition, electronic countermeasures and jamming system, Kingclip and towed CAPTAS-4 sonar as well as SETIS combat system.

In addition, they will carry an NH90 helicopter of approximately 10 tons and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), 700 kg and can operate, according to information, about 3,500 hours at sea a year.

The equipment “package”

The Minister of Defense announced that an “impregnable surface wall” will be created in the Aegean with the shipbuilding program of four “Belh@rra” frigates, the modernization programs of the MEKO frigates, the “Roussin” missiles, but also of our submarines (which will immediately begin to be implemented in Greece), the acquisition of the four “Island” patrol boats (which will soon join our Fleet), and Greece’s participation in the design and continuation of the new “Constellation” frigate as well as the European corvette program.

He also underlined that Greece does not provoke or make a show of its force. Intervention in International Law and the International Law of the Sea seeks peaceful coexistence with its neighboring states, in accordance with the Principles of the UN Charter. However, it objects to any attempt aiming to make it accept a fait accompli.

Greece makes it clear in practice that it has nothing to do with “failed states” that become a burden to the expansionist moods of neighboring states violating their territorial sovereignty. Based on national unity, Greece will continue to defend its national interests with consistency and adherence to the values that guide it through time.