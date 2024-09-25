Mitsotakis and Erdogan meet in New York; to confirm calm in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York.

The two leaders’ meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of the two countries, George Gerapetritis and Hakan Fidan, as well as the heads of their diplomatic offices, Anna Maria Boura and Akif Çağatay Kılıç respectively.

The extended discussions of the two leaders were held on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization.

According to government sources, the first objective of the meeting was to confirm the calm waters in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. Other issues discussed were bilateral relations, the refugee-migrant issue, and regional developments with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

After the discussions of the two leaders, it is expected that the timetables regarding the political dialogue, the positive agenda, but also the confidence-building measures will be defined. According to sources from public broadcaster ERT, these developments are expected in October and November, in order to immediately reach the next milestone in the dialogue between Athens and Ankara: the organization of the High-Level Cooperation Council. The previous High-level Cooperation Council was held in Athens. This time it is expected to take place in Turkey by the end of the year.