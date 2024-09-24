Retail businesses: Turnover rises to 4.25 billion euros in July

The turnover of businesses in the retail sector showed a positive sign in July, according to the data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

For the enterprises in retail trade divisions obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in July 2024 amounted to 4.25 billion euros, recording an increase of 6.6% in comparison with July 2023, when the respective turnover was 3.99 billion euros and an increase of 8.9% in comparison with June 2024, when the respective turnover was 3.91 billion euros.

For the enterprises in retail trade divisions, excluding vehicles, food and fuel, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in July 2024 amounted to 1.22 billion euros, recording an increase of 5.8% in comparison with July 2023, when the respective turnover was 1.15 billion euros and an increase of 11.9% in comparison with June 2024, when the respective turnover was 1.09 billion euros.

The industries with the biggest rise and the biggest fall

-Retail trade of watches and jewelry in specialized stores, up 15.6%.

-Wholesale of motor vehicle parts and accessories, up 14.5%.

On the contrary, the activities that showed a decrease in turnover this July compared to July 2023 were:

-Retail trade of footwear and leather goods in specialized stores, down 26.1%.

-Retail trade of electrical household appliances in specialized stores, down 8.6%.