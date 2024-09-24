The 6 areas for offshore wind farms finalized – The first tender in Crete

The last “barrier” for the promotion of the National Program for the Development of Offshore Wind in the Greek seas has been overcome. The first tender is expected to be launched in 2026-2027 on the plot “Crete 1” off Sitia, government sources told “Naftemporiki”.

The Central Archaeological Council approved 16 of the total 19 areas in August, rejecting 3 of the emblematic areas, with the richest marine potential in the area in Crete and Gyaros.

19 areas in the National Program

It is clarified that the aforementioned 19 areas that have been included in the National Program – with 6 qualifying during the first phase of development – concern wider areas that will be further limited along the way, after the completion of the relevant studies, as the parks will not occupy the entire surface of the plot.

In more detail, the same sources emphasized that it is a matter of weeks for the approval of the Strategic Environmental Impact Study and then the approval of the National Program with the issuance of the Joint Ministerial Decision, two critical “milestones” that will signal that the relevant process is back on track implementation.