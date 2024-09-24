Profile’s figures soar as its strategy in the fintech market delivers

The management of Profile is reaping the fruits of its strategy in the fintech market, as shown by the financial results of the first half of 2024.

The company said that its consolidated revenue rose 24%, EBITDA increased 29% while net profitability jumped 71%, thanks to the new agreements and significant expansions of its existing partnerships as well as the launch of new products as a result of investments in research and development (25%) which it carries out systematically for the production of software with an emphasis on the financial sector.

As the management stressed “the significant progress recorded concerns all areas of the Group’s activity and is largely due to the presentation of new, innovative solutions, which, in combination with the significant upgrades of the existing ones, lead to the strong development of the Group, within and outside the borders. Its systematic assumption of new projects reflects its strong fundamentals derived from the consistent preference of its clients.”

For the remainder of the current fiscal year, it is noted that “the strong and ongoing development of existing solutions, the successful promotion of new solutions, the healthy financial position of the Profile Group, as well as the significant outstanding balance, ensure the smooth implementation of the investment program and enhance the scope for further rapid growth.”