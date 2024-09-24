MEGA Disposables SA: Record sales and exports in 2023

MEGA Disposables SA, one of the largest production units of personal hygiene products in Europe, which maintains 100% of its production in Greece, announced record sales and exports in 2023.

According to the company, in a particularly volatile environment, which has been affected by the high pressure on the costs of raw materials, international geopolitical uncertainty and the effects of climate change, MEGA Disposables SA continues to record high growth rates.

More specifically, the company announced turnover of 280,843,138.87 euros compared to 254,232,069.62 euros in 2022, marking a significant increase of 10.5%. The net profits after taxes amounted to 18,991,827.68 euros compared to 6,471,014.36 euros in 2022.

MEGA’s profitability was up, compared to the previous two years, when the company recorded lower profitability as a result of its decision not to pass on to the consumer even a small part of the extremely high raw material and energy prices it suffered due to the energy crisis. The improvement in profitability is due to the partial de-escalation of raw material costs and primarily to the exceptional strengthening of its exports.

MEGA has been active abroad since the ‘90s. “Thanks to the incomparable levels of high-quality systems, innovative design, European product safety certifications and major international partnerships with strong companies of the sector, it has managed to transfer Greek innovation to millions of consumers abroad on the 5 continents where it operates,” the company said.